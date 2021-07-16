Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to Hold

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $49.53 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

QGEN stock opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.97. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

