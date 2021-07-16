KeyCorp Boosts Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $555.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $520.00 to $555.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $535.70.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO stock opened at $514.48 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $387.93 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $477.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.