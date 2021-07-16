KickToken Reaches Market Cap of $26.37 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 16th. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $26.37 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KickToken

KickToken is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,972,868,114 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

