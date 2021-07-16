Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 859,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 113,550 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 749.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 853,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 753,293 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 98,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 36,710 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,094,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

