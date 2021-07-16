Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KGSPY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.63. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $104.24.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

