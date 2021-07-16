Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Lowered to C$56.00 at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KL. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Cfra restated a buy rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.95.

Shares of TSE:KL opened at C$52.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$76.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$50.60.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$698.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$686.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4499998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$53.00 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,231.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

