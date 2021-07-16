Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Raised to C$65.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 target price (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.50.

KL stock traded down C$1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 464,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$13.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.60. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$698.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$686.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4499998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith purchased 500 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,231.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

