Kismet Acquisition Two (NASDAQ:KAII) Trading Up 0.3%

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.67. 17,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 24,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69.

About Kismet Acquisition Two (NASDAQ:KAII)

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

