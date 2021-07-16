Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires New Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of TDY traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $434.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,935. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $298.78 and a 1-year high of $457.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $421.68. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.