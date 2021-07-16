Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $12.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,116,423 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,660,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,482,000 after purchasing an additional 586,697 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191,872 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 9,370,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 212,567 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,544,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,645,000 after purchasing an additional 770,165 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.48. 625,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,101,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.65. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

