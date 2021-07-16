Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 104,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Graco by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 147.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $76.41. 432,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,003. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.34. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

GGG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

