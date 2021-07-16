Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 170.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,873 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.25.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $412.68. 8,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $419.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

