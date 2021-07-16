Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Raises Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 11.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.20. 49,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,895. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.75. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.64 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

