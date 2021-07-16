KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.31.

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $26.32 on Thursday. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

