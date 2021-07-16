Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $484.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will post $484.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $500.20 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $349.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KTB opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

