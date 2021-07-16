Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRNT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $116.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.93 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.86.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.60.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

