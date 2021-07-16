Kylin Hits 1-Day Volume of $366,526.00 (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Kylin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kylin has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $16.17 million and $366,526.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00049101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.15 or 0.00837690 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Kylin

Kylin (CRYPTO:KYL) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,879,555 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

