Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$45.00 target price (up from C$43.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Monday, July 5th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.50.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$49.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.13. The firm has a market cap of C$3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.72. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$23.47 and a 12 month high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$65.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 4.0199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 79.14%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.