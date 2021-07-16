Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Boenning Scattergood upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LBAI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

LBAI opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $832.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after acquiring an additional 381,741 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,853,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 166,305 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 94,515 shares in the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

