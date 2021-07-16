Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lancashire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.