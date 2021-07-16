Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Raised to GBX 907

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LRE. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancashire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 920.33 ($12.02).

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 624.75 ($8.16) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 642.12. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 835.50 ($10.92). The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 446.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64.

In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

