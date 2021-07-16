Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $9.56. 2,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.28. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

