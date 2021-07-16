Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 116,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,378 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 38,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $485.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.82. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

