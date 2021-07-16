Lepricon Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million (L3P)

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Lepricon has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Lepricon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Lepricon has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $271,489.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lepricon Profile

Lepricon (CRYPTO:L3P) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

Buying and Selling Lepricon

