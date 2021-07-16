LG Display Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,049 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,399% compared to the typical daily volume of 70 put options.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LG Display by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 116,423 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in LG Display by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 79,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LG Display stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. LG Display has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPL shares. TheStreet raised LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Macquarie lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
