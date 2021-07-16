LG Display Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,049 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,399% compared to the typical daily volume of 70 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LG Display by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 116,423 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in LG Display by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 79,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. LG Display has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). LG Display had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LG Display will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPL shares. TheStreet raised LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Macquarie lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

