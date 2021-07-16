Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 18151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $48,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 90.2% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 8,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.