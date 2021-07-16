Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 602,500 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 769,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth about $15,097,000. Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $3,869,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $4,087,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 358.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 191,445 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LILA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 249,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,054. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $14.78.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

