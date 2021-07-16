Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Kier Group (LON:KIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:KIE opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.31. The company has a market capitalization of £555.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kier Group has a 1 year low of GBX 42.06 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 137.40 ($1.80).

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

