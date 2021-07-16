Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Kier Group (LON:KIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON:KIE opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.31. The company has a market capitalization of £555.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kier Group has a 1 year low of GBX 42.06 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 137.40 ($1.80).
Kier Group Company Profile
