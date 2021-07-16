Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.87. Lindsay reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $157.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.53. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $91.41 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,405,000 after buying an additional 45,322 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 22.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,509,000 after acquiring an additional 155,417 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 43.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 251,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,914,000 after purchasing an additional 47,190 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

