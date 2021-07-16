LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the June 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCD. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 362,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 130,110 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $14.20. 37,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,451. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $15.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

