Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,230,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $6,620,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,914,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,106,000. 65.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

