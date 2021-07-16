Loungers (LON:LGRS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 290.01 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 291.50 ($3.81). Approximately 17,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 56,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292.50 ($3.82).

LGRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Loungers from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Loungers from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 277.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £299.48 million and a PE ratio of -26.74.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

