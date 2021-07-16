LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,897 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of LPL Financial worth $57,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.35.

LPL Financial stock opened at $134.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.55. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.25.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

