LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.35.

LPLA opened at $134.71 on Monday. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.55.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at $33,909,825.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

