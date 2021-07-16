Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives C$15.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUG. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of LUG stock traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.25. 23,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,387. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 40.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$177.28 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

