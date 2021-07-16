Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a C$12.00 target price (down previously from C$13.30) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.82.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.88.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

