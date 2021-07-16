LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

LXI REIT (LON:LXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

LXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of LXI REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of LXI REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

LXI REIT stock opened at GBX 143.80 ($1.88) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 139.68. The company has a market cap of £894.19 million and a P/E ratio of 18.92. LXI REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 149.79 ($1.96). The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

