Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Down 92.0% in June

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the June 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE MFD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,313. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFD. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 38.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

