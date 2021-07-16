Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.52. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 31,923 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $104.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 1.03.
About Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS)
Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.
