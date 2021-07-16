Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.52. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 31,923 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $104.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAGS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 34,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 853,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.

