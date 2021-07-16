Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Edmond Eger Sells 2,180 Shares

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Edmond Eger sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $310,955.20.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $139.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.14. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $149.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

