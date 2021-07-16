Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Edmond Eger Sells 2,180 Shares

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Edmond Eger sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $310,955.20.
Shares of MANH stock opened at $139.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.14. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $149.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.31 and a beta of 1.94.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
