Mark A. Ledoux Sells 5,000 Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $87,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $369,393.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

NASDAQ NAII opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $46.32 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

