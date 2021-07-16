Mark Ghermezian Sells 11,500 Shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Mark Ghermezian sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.03. Zedge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $19.90.
Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ZDGE. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Zedge in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.
About Zedge
Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.
