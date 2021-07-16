Mark Ghermezian Sells 11,500 Shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Mark Ghermezian sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.03. Zedge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Get Zedge alerts:

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Zedge by 19.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Zedge during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zedge by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zedge by 936.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zedge by 23.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares during the period. 24.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZDGE. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Zedge in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.