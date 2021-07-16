Mark Jeffrey Delong Sells 1,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Jeffrey Delong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $259,840.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 2,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $62.03. 860,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,017. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.87.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.