Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman acquired 10,000 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $24,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,658. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.82. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Equities analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 988.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 201,241 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

