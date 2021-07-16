MarketAxess Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $498.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.00.

Shares of MKTX opened at $454.67 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $454.92.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

