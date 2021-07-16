Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings per share of ($1.76) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 146.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $10.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAC opened at $155.43 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

