Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has increased its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $141.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $142.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.31.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.56.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

