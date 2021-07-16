Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marten Transport stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 34,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,924. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRTN shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

