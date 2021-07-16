Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 124.2% from the June 15th total of 816,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter worth $138,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTLS traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.09. 33,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -121.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.90. Materialise has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Materialise will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

