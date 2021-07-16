Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.580-$3.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Matson has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE MATX opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.76. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.97. Matson has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $123,974.10. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,630,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,807. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

